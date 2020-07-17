Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 55.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $187.94 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.