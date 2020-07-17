Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,053.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $187.94 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

