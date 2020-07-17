BMC Stock Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for BMC Stock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMCH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.