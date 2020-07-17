Blueprint Medicines Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($2.04) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.08). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.08.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $80.10 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.