BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Trading Down 2.5%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,254.55 ($15.44) and last traded at GBX 1,272 ($15.65), 68,329 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 52,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,304 ($16.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,406.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 19.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently -28.80%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

