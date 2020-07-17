BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 61.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $341,000.

In other news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $158,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BLW opened at $14.07 on Friday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

