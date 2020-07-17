BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $568.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

