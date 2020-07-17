Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.50 target price on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLN. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.74.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 15,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$254,677.50. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers sold 15,700 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$86,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,265. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $27,284 in the last three months.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

