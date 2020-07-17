BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $905,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,888,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $148.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.27. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

