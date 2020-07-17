BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

