BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

