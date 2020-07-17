BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.