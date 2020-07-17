BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Best Buy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Best Buy by 136.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $2,607,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $28,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $519,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073,876 shares of company stock valued at $89,658,539 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $88.42 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.70.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.