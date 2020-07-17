BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $204.14 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

