BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.