BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 13,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,799 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $94.65 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.