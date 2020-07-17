BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after buying an additional 3,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,107,000 after buying an additional 2,198,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

