BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in McKesson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.67.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.46.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

