BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 751.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,309,000 after buying an additional 874,095 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

