BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,684 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,940,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,430 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after buying an additional 1,040,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

NYSE ICE opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

