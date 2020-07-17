BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 115,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

ADI opened at $117.90 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

