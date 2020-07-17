BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average is $103.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

