BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,965,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average of $151.29. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $109.28 and a 12 month high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

