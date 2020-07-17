BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chubb by 53.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after buying an additional 228,431 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 11.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chubb by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $1,567,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $130.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $130.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.29.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

