BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $171.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.84.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.