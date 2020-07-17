BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 124.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,433,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $946,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

