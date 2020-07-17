BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

