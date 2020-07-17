BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $27,510,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Waste Management by 46.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $106.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus decreased their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

