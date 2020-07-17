BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CF Industries by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $72,347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of CF stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.