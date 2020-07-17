BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 18.2% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe stock opened at $433.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.35. The stock has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,622 shares of company stock worth $12,254,174. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

