BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,410,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

