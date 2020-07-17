BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after buying an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $262.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.95. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,557 shares of company stock worth $23,382,177 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

