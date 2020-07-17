BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.