BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

SLB stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.