BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.63.

LRCX opened at $343.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.04 and its 200 day moving average is $284.73. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $350.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

