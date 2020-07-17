BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,542 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

