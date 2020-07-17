BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 351 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CDW by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.