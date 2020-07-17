BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,436 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.29. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

