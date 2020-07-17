BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,447 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,929,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.44.

Shares of ROP opened at $396.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.12 and its 200-day moving average is $359.45. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $410.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

