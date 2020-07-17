BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after buying an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after buying an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of USB opened at $37.64 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

