BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,252,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eaton by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after buying an additional 2,896,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $819,146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,087,478 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

