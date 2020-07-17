BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 611 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 849.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in S&P Global by 41.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $351.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.54 and its 200 day moving average is $291.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $357.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

