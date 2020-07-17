BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 47 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,300,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $200,017,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 34.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,106 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total transaction of $607,408.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,968.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $161,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,292 shares of company stock worth $24,100,164 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $417.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $446.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 262.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.51 and its 200 day moving average is $309.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.86.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.