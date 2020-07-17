BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,839 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Paypal by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paypal by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $172.06 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

