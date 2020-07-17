BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 26,305 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $380,992,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $161,686,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11,271.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,199,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after buying an additional 5,153,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,958,000 after buying an additional 4,641,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

NYSE:HST opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

