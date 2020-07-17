BitSend (BSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $202.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $78,555.34 and approximately $202.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. In the last week, BitSend has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00759185 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010467 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00162033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000913 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 27,883,075 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

