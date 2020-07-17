BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of BioTelemetry worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in BioTelemetry by 1.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.34. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

