BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.80 and last traded at $78.00, approximately 3,901,896 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 1,215,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.
BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion and a PE ratio of -82.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 933.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.
Further Reading: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.