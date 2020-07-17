BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.80 and last traded at $78.00, approximately 3,901,896 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 1,215,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion and a PE ratio of -82.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 933.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.