Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

BIIB stock opened at $281.27 on Thursday. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.01 and its 200-day moving average is $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

