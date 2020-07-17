Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $282.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.96.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.